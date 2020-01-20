Prince Harry's 2-year feud with Prince William has ended

Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart relationship with brother Prince William to end his two-year feud – and realized that it was “now or never” before moving to Canada, a Monday report said.

“They decided to take out all the poisonous people who were around them to treat each other as man-to-man brothers,” a senior royal source told The Sun of her so-called peace talks.

Her wives – Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, both 38 years old – took part in some discussions to eliminate the feud that is said to be at the heart of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the source said.

“It was groundbreaking and driven by saving their ties as brothers,” the British newspaper source said of their private time together.

“Given the fact that Harry is constantly moving away now, there was a realization that if they didn’t fix things now, they would never do it.

“Of course there were serious differences of opinion, but the family warmth is back. And they are sad that they are so far apart. ‘

However, Harry’s decision to leave the royal family has reportedly conflicted with Dad Prince Charles, who, according to the Daily Mail, is “massively sad” about his son’s Megxit, who “flattens” him.

“It’s fair to say that last week brought William and Harry back together, but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex,” said the Sun’s source.

“There is still a real lack of trust and the solution will take some time.”