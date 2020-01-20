Prince Harry has for the first time officially spoken about his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to resign.

On Sunday, January 19, Harry attended an event for the Sentebale charity, which focuses on supporting the mental and physical health of children with HIV. Harry gave a speech at the event in which he discussed his recent decision to resign and his recent agreement with Queen Elizabeth.

He said: ‘Before I start, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or read in recent weeks. So I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person many of you have seen growing up in the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective, ” he said.

“The United Kingdom is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up with the support of so many of you and saw how you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life. Diana’s second son was finally tense, hurray! “Harry shared it.

“I also know that you have known me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values ​​as me. And she does, and she is the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and take pride in our role for this country. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve. “

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to that. The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not taken lightly. It was so many months of talk after so many years of challenges, “Harry said. “And I know that I have not always done well, but there was really no other option in this regard. What I want to make clear is that we are not running away and certainly not running away from you.”

“Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately that was not possible. I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how dedicated I am. But I hope this helps you understand where it should go, that I should withdraw my family from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward to what I hope can be a more peaceful life, “said he.

“I was born in this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen. When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took care of me. You have been looking forward to me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is that one day our collective support may be more powerful because it is so much bigger than just us, “he said.” have been a privilege to serve you and we will continue to live a service life. “

The prince added: “I will always have the greatest respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown Meghan and I in recent months. I will remain the same man dear to his country and devote his life to supporting the goals, charities, and military communities that matter to me. Together you gave me a training about life. And this role has taught me more about what is right and right than I could have ever imagined. We take a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step. “

Watch the full Harry speech below: