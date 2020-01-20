Prince Harry says he doesn't leave Britain but has no choice

When Prince Harry spoke for the first time about his decision to break away from life as a high-ranking king, he insisted that he never let Britain down.

“Great Britain is my home and a place that I love. That will never change, ”he said in a speech that defended his wife and apparently gave a pat to his hard-nosed grandmother, the queen.

The monarch announced in a statement on January 18 that Harry and Meghan Markle would be stripped of their royal titles, funds and duties.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations, but without public funding,” Harry admitted.

“Unfortunately, that was not possible. I accepted it and know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”

On Monday (Australian time) Sentebale, the Duke of Sussex, 35, said at an event for his longstanding HIV charity that he had “no choice” but to follow his heart.

“I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share – not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you watched growing up.

“I grew up with so many of you and watched you greet Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life.

“Finally Diana’s second son was stopped, hooray!” Said Harry.

Then he greeted his wife, who currently has the prospect of an ugly showdown in court with their estranged father Thomas Markle.

“You’ve got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as me. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fall in love with “said Harry.

“We both do everything we can to fly the flag and to proudly carry out our tasks for this country.

“When Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve,” said the father of one.

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. “

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex hours after their wedding in 2018. Photo: Getty

He said the couple’s decision to essentially abdicate came after “so many years” of challenges.

“And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option.

“What I want to make clear is that we don’t go away and we definitely don’t go away from you.”

The sixth on the throne hoped to help people “understand what had to happen that I would step down my family from everything I have ever known to take a step forward in a life that I have hope it becomes more peaceful. ” he said.

While he said the country took me under your wing when Diana died in 1997, he veiled the media as a “mighty force”.

He signed with thanks and a promise: “It was our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live a life of service.”

Harry with brother Prince William at a 2017 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere. Photo: Getty

According to the palace, Harry and Meghan’s status and finances will change in the northern spring.

People’s claim that the Sussexes’ arrangements are reviewed by the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William after one year has also been reported by The Telegraph.

The decision was said to be amid “fears about the rising costs of their proposed lifestyle.”