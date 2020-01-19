Prince Harry made his first comments on his release and that of Meghan Markle of the royal family Sunday evening, saying that it brought him “great sadness” but that there was “no other option” than to move away from their royal roles.

“I would like to take my family away from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward in what I hope will be a more peaceful life,” said Harry.

Harry made the comments at a private dinner on Sunday evening, during a seven-minute speech for the benefit of his charity Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV in Africa.

A video of the speech was posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

Harry paid a powerful tribute to Meghan, saying “that she defends the same values ​​as me”. Harry said they were “hopeful” when they got married – “we were there to serve” – ​​but “there really was no other option” but to give up their professional lives within the royal family.

Harry also paid a powerful tribute to the Queen – saying that he has “the greatest respect” for “my Commander-in-Chief” – and said that he had hoped to be able to continue serving and simply to forgo public funding , but that it was not possible and he “accepted that”.

Harry spoke the day after Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan, freshly released from their royal professional life, would no longer use their HRH titles, would receive no public funding and would also reimburse the British taxpayer 3.1 million dollars for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor.

The couple will mainly live in North America and pay rent on Frogmore, which they will use if and when they live in Britain.

It is not yet known how much security Meghan and Harry will pay, who will pay for it, and whether they will continue to use the “Sussex Royal” brand they built, as they no longer work for the royal family.

On Sunday, it emerged that Meghan’s former father Thomas Markle believed that Harry and Meghan “destroyed” and “devalued” the royal family.

Like the Queen’s statement yesterday, Harry underscored a very deliberate outward message of royal family unity after the tumult of the past few days.

In his Sunday evening speech, Harry blamed his big black beast, the media, saying it was a “powerful source, and I hope that one day our collective support for each other may be more powerful because it’s so much bigger than us. “

He laughed when he said that Archie had seen snow for the first time in the past few days and that he thought it was “bloody shiny”.

Harry also clarified his commitment and that of Meghan to continue the work that is dear to them. He revealed that the couple originally hoped to continue in the royal capacity, but not be funded by the state. They couldn’t do it.

“What I mean clearly is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you. Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible. “

Harry described their passage into the unknown as “an act of faith”.

A full transcript of Harry’s speech:

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince or duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen growing up in the last 35 years, but with a clearer perspective.

“The UK is my home and a place I love. It will never change.

“I grew up feeling the support of so many of you, and I saw that you welcomed Meghan with open arms when you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, Diana’s second son hung on, hurray!

“I also know that you have known me well enough over all these years to believe that the woman I have chosen as my wife defends the same values ​​as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with.

“We are both doing our best to fly the flag and fulfill our roles with pride for this country. Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve.

“For these reasons, it gives me great sadness that I got there.

“The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly. It was so many months of discussion after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option.

“What I mean clearly is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you. Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, this was not possible.

“I accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or my commitment. But I hope it helps you to understand what it was all about, that I would put my family back from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward in what I hope to be a lifetime more peaceful.

“I was born in this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen.

“We have had the privilege of serving you and we will continue to lead a life of service. It was also a privilege to meet so many of you and to feel your enthusiasm for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody and brilliant! “

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been looking after me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support for each other may be more powerful because it is much more important than us.

“We have had the privilege of serving you and we will continue to lead a life of service.

“It was also a privilege to meet so many of you and to feel your enthusiasm for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody and brilliant!”

“I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given to Meghan and me over the past month.

“I will continue to be the same man who cherishes his country and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me.

“Together, you taught me to live. And this role taught me more about what is right and just than I could ever have imagined. We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step. “

