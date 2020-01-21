Prince Harry returns to Canada with Meghan Markle and son Archie

Prince Harry could hardly hide his joy early Tuesday when he landed in Canada to start his new life free from royal duties.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex beamed when he was filmed by Sky News as he got out of a jet and got into a waiting car on Vancouver Island at 12:47 p.m. New York time.

The prince had skipped a scheduled evening event at Buckingham Palace because, according to The Sun, he was “desperate” to see Ms. Meghan Markle, 38, and her little son Archie.

His smile matched that of the Duchess, who imagined what she looked like carefree when she walked her dogs with Archie in a baby carrier in a local park that day.

Prince Harry mirror image / MEGA

They hadn’t been together for eleven days, and Meghan had fled to Canada shortly after her amazing announcement to leave the royal family.

Harry stayed in the UK and sat with his family for a historic summit that ultimately resulted in the Queen announcing on Saturday that her grandson and wife would no longer be mentioned by her royal titles after officially resigning in spring ,

Before he left on Monday, Harry was photographed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, according to The Sun, had a private 20-minute heart-to-heart conversation.

Harry then skipped an evening reception for African guides – instead, led by his brother, Prince William – to board a British Airways flight to Vancouver on a light aircraft to the nearby island, The Sun said.

Two royal protection officers, still paid by British taxpayers, accompanied him on the trip, and three other officers welcomed his 15-minute West Jet Turbo Prop Hop, the newspaper said.

A convoy with three cars then took him to his family in the private mega-villa, which is only a 10-minute drive away, the newspaper said.

Harry is expected to return to the UK for other formal engagements before his new royal free life takes full power in the spring, but his wife is expected to stay in Canada, the newspaper says.