Prince Harry returns to Canada with Meghan and baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced that they would step down from their roles as senior royals and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The news was a huge surprise, not only to the public, but also to the Queen, who had not been aware of the announcement, as Harry’s attempts to discuss the details with her would have been blocked by courtiers .

Shortly after issuing their joint statement outlining their plans, Meghan flew to Canada to find her baby Archie Harrison and Harry stayed in the UK for “crisis” talks with the monarch, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Buckingham Palace then revealed that the Queen supported the decision of Harry and Meghan, although it was later announced that the couple would lose their HRH status and that they would become financially independent in the spring of 2020.

It has also been claimed that their new arrangement will expire and should be reviewed within a year.

At a charity event in London earlier this week, Harry spoke about this unprecedented decision, saying to the guests, “It gives me great sadness to have gotten there.

“The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly.”

Today, the Daily Mail obtained photos of Harry on his way to Vancouver after meeting Boris Johnson and other world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

It is believed to be one of his last official royal engagements before breaking with the monarchy.

Many royal fans are convinced that the couple will move much sooner than expected since it has been reported that they had their dogs stolen abroad before Christmas.

Meghan’s rescue dog, Guy, flew with the Sussexes in November, alongside a female black Labrador supposed to be the dog they adopted together.

Harry and Meghan have not confirmed when the move will take place, although Harry revealed in his recent speech that Archie loves snow in Canada.

Aww.