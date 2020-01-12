Prince Harry once confronted David Beckham with the fear that his pop star wife Victoria would reveal stories about the king’s fiancée Meghan Markle at the time.

The paranoid prince confronted his concerns “head-on” by contrasting Becks in an “awkward exchange” which, according to The Sun, left the 45-year-old athlete “ashamed”.

It “made things embarrassing for a while” and triggered a “cooling of relationships” between the couples, which took several months to repair, sources told the British newspaper.

The Duke and Duchess of York feared for the first time that former Spice Girls star Victoria [45] might have hit the press in December 2017 when articles appeared that said the couple would be best friends.

Meghan was “very happy” with the recommendations Posh Spice had made for specialists, hairdressers and stylists to use when moving to London.

“Meghan was angry,” said a source of the sun.

Prince William speaks to David Beckham and Prince Harry in Johannesberg in 2010. Getty Images

“Inexplicably, she was afraid that Victoria was behind it – I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would call journalists personally to give them a bullet is ridiculous – and spoke to Harry about it.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal directly with the matter by contacting his good friend David directly.

“Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a rather uncomfortable exchange and David was ashamed.

“He quickly put Harry back in order and the two men agreed to keep going – but it definitely made things embarrassing for a while.”

The Beckhams were among the prominent guests at the Sussex Royal Wedding a few months later, in May 2018, but stood out “due to their absence” from the evening after the ceremony, according to The Sun.

However, the couples would have “got things under control” at some point, the source said.