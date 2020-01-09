Loading...

The royal family may feel blind to “Megxit”, but Harry and Meghan have been planning their escape since at least autumn during their trip to Africa, according to the journalist who recorded the trip.

“At the time, I had the feeling that what I saw on this trip may have been a long, sad farewell to this royal life. partly for us? Documentary filmmaker Tom Bradby told People magazine.

Bradby accompanied Harry and Meghan, with whom he is friends, when touring South Africa, Angola, Malawi, and Botswana, and turned his footage into the emotional ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In a new interview with People, Bradby now calls his documentary “only half the story”.

“Of course, many people will wonder why,” he told the magazine.

“So much privilege, so much power, so much good to do. Why leave everything behind? “

But both Sussexes opened up in the film about discontent with royal life, with Harry particularly noticing how the relentless, sometimes curious press made him unhappy.

“Every time I see a camera, every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash, I come right back,” he remembers painfully of his mother’s death.

Princess Diana was in a car chased by paparazzi in Paris when she died in an accident at the age of 36 when Harry was just 12.

Meghan also signaled her misery when Bradby asked her during the interview for the documentary: “How did she find last year?”

She replied: “It is a very real thing to go through. Thank you for asking – because not many have. “