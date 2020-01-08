Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to dodge the British press with new media policies

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not only give up their “leading” roles in the royal family, but also leave the UK mainstream media behind.

The couple shared their revised media policy on their website, where they are abolishing a system called “Royal Rota”, with which pool reporters from various British news organizations report exclusively on the royal family.

Reporters who participate in the “Royal Rota” system report individually on an event and then share their reporting with journalists from other participating sales outlets.

UK media organizations involved in the pool system that started over 40 years ago include: the Daily Express, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Evening Standard, the Telegraph, the Times and the Sun.

The political adjustment was based on the “desire of the couple to redesign and expand access to their work” according to their location.

When explaining the new policy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the reporting by the British correspondents.

“The British Royal Correspondents are internationally considered credible sources both for the work of members of the royal family and for their private lives,” the couple said on the website.

“This misunderstanding leads to coverage that is often provided by other outlets around the world and increases the frequency of reporting errors.”

Prince Harry had a rocky relationship with the British media due to the death of Mother Princess Diana.

Harry expressed his aversion to the British newspapers in a recent statement announcing Markle’s lawsuit against the owner of The Daily Mail for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father.

“I saw what happens when someone I love is classified as a commodity to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” wrote Harry, 35.

“I lost my mother and now I see my wife falling victim to the same powers.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle will pursue a new media approach in spring 2020 that will focus more on “basic media organizations and emerging emerging journalists,” it says on their website.

Earlier on Wednesday, the couple shocked the world when they announced a statement that they would take a “progressive new role” and leave their role as “high-level” royals.