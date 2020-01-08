Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinks about Canada and gives up royalty

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering a more permanent move to Canada – and, according to an impressive new report on Wednesday, have not ruled out that they will deviate from their British royal titles.

According to The Sun, the two treated their six-week vacation to Canada as a trial – with friends who said it went so well that they planned to spend more and more time there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex see themselves on a “different and unique path” and will discuss their future in the coming days with high-ranking kings, including Queen Elizabeth II. And said Harry’s father, the successor to Prince Charles, The Sun.

That could even “include the possibility of deviating from their HRH titles,” the source told the newspaper of its royal positions.

It begins with the couple spending more time in Canada, where the Duchess lived while filming the “Suits” TV show before meeting her prince.

“It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend quite a bit of time in Canada in the next few months, and possibly in the future,” a friend told The Sun.

“They are currently in discussions with their family about their plans for the future.

“It is clear that they are on a different and unique path and they think a lot about what the future will look like for them.”

The source insisted, “This could include that they are based in Canada or that they are moving away from their HRH titles, although hopefully this will not happen.”

The friend said they had a “tough year” and insisted, “Everything is on the table.”

Journalist Tom Bradby, a close friend who filmed the couple in a documentary last year, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday that “it’s not a big secret that they think about their options for the future.”

“I don’t know – and I’m not sure they know – what their future will be and what position they will take,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a closed deal. There is still a lot to talk about. There are a million options.”

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan declined to comment on The Sun. A Buckingham Palace spokesman told MailOnline that they would not comment on “speculation.”

,