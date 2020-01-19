Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has not yet lost a royal title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in no hurry to get rid of the “HRH”.

After a Megxit deal announced on Saturday by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace, the couple are allowed to lay down their royal duties and move out of Britain “and” their royal highness. ‘

At the moment, however, both continue to use the titles and call themselves license fees.

In an update released after the queen’s announcement on the couple’s awkward website titled sussexroyal.com, Harry and Meghan made their own statement:

Update: January 18, 2020. In accordance with Her Majesty the Queen’s statement, information about the roles and work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be updated on this website in due course. Thank you for your patience and invite you to explore the website to see the latest works of your royal highnesses. “

The update can be found on the website above the article published in early January, which allegedly outraged the members of the royal family and launched the Megxit ball, a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”