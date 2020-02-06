Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exchange royal duties for yoga

There is no place like Om.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “relieved” to live as “home bodies” in Canada – swapping royal duties for long walks and regular yoga sessions, according to a report.

“They enjoy a peaceful life,” an insider told People magazine about the new life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie.

“They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who like to chill with Archie and the dogs, “said the friend of the” infected “couple who call each other H and M.

“They both love being outdoors and love it there,” said the friend of scenic Vancouver Island where they stay in a mansion after fleeing the UK.

Yet they do not intend to relocate completely to the Great White North.

“They love being in Canada, but they also look at houses in L.A.”, the friend told People. “They probably have houses in both places.”

Despite the massive backlash it caused, the Sussex people are “relieved” to be free of royal responsibilities, with Meghan noticeably “much less stressed,” one source told the mag.

A weight has been lifted from their shoulders, “a friend told the mag, and said the decision to Megxit had” weighed on them for a long time. “

Now they are trying to “live their lives as ordinary parents,” the friend said.

“Archie is the priority. It is very important to take care of him and to put the family first, “the friend said.

.