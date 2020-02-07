Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear for the first time since Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the main speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event – in their first public appearance since they left the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up Thursday night at the chic 1 Hotel in South Beach, Miami, The Post was told.

A source revealed: “It was all very quiet, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headed the event as the main speakers. “

Miami Beach is far away from the cold environment of the $ 14 million Canadian bolthole of Sussexes, where People magazine reported this week that they were low with baby Archie, practicing yoga and walking their dogs.

It is not yet known how much they have paid for the event, but the couple have said they intend to make themselves financially independent, so they will be paid for this type of performance.

As we reported, they are now looking for a new CEO of their charity foundation in Sussex Royal, and looking for a place to spend the summer in LA, close to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Energy entrepreneur Michael Hess, the husband of Meghan’s best friend Misha Nonoo, has already offered them a place to stay in the gated Malibu Colony, called “Billionaire’s Beach”.

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes declined to comment and said, “We are not commenting on their private schedule.”

