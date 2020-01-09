Prince Harry, Meghan is planning to go their own way in royal gorge paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to create a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement said. “We are planning to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and are working to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her Majesty the Queen.”

35-year-old Harry is Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line with the British throne. With his ginger hair and beard, he is one of the most recognizable and popular members of the royal family and has spent his entire life in the spotlight.

Before the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex married the prince in a royal wedding that was viewed around the world in 2018, the American actress was Meghan Markle and a star of the TV program “Suits.” The couple’s first child, Archie, was born in May 2019.

The message about their future plans was also posted on the couple’s official Instagram page and referred readers to a website, sussexroyal.com, for information.

The declaration and launch of the website is apparently not deleted by senior royals or their advisors.

Hours later, a Buckingham Palace communal hinted that Harry and Meghan’s statement had surprised some at the royal house. According to the palace statement, the talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “at an early stage.”

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complex problems that take time to continue working,” it said.

It was not known exactly where the couple intended to spend their time. Meghan grew up in Los Angeles and filmed television shows in Toronto. Harry and his family have skipped the Queen’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate to visit Canada and visit Markle’s mother Doria, who lives in California.

The royal couple described their new roles on their website. The site noted that the Sovereign Grant, which finances the monarchy, only covers 5% of the costs for the duke and duchess and is used for their official office costs, but they want to break this financial bond.

As an actress and human rights activist, the duchess was accustomed to media attention for her marriage, but she did not hide the fact that the transition to world fame and part of the royal family of Great Britain was difficult. The royal couple especially disputed their treatment by British gossip magazines, whose aggressive coverage of everything royal is legendary.

The royal couple revealed their struggle with the media during an ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey”, which followed them on a recent tour through South Africa. Both said they had difficulty with the spotlight, mainly because they say that much of what is printed is not true.

The duchess told ITV last year that her British friends had warned her not to marry the prince because of the intense media investigation that would follow in his country. But the American television star said she had rejected the warnings “naively,” because as an American, she didn’t understand how the British press worked.

“I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s hard to reconcile, “she said. “But (I) just take it every day as it comes.”

The duchess said that the pressure was exacerbated by the fact that she was quickly transferred from a newlywed to a pregnant and then a new mother.

The British media have also made a big part of an alleged dichotomy between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, who is in second place on the throne. Last year Harry and Meghan chose not to live in Kensington Palace in London, where William and his family live, and moved to a Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

In the ITV interview, Harry acknowledged that there had been some differences between him and 37-year-old William, although he said that most of what has been written about a gap between the two brothers was “created out of thin air.”

“Part of this role and part of this job and the fact that this family is under pressure is inevitable,” he said. “But look, we are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him because I know he will always be there for me.

Danica Kirka and Gregory Katz, The Associated Press