Prince Harry is said to get a hair thickening to slow baldness

Prince Harry is worried about the hair on his crown – and has received secret treatments for his thinning locks, according to a report.

Concerned that he was balding as brother, William and dad, Charles, the vain royal thickening was handled at the prestigious Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic at Mayfair in London, The Sun on Sunday claimed.

He did the job last year, before Megxit – and experts say the hair on his head now looks visibly thicker, the paper said.

“Harry’s visit caused a lot of commotion,” a source told the newspaper of the “prestigious” company that also has a Big Apple office on 52nd St.

“It is one of the best places in the world. It has a whole series of different treatment plans. The richest, most famous and well connected use it.

“The meeting with Harry went well,” the source insisted.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 38, was also treated at the hair clinic to look her best before their royal wedding was seen around the world in May 2018, the report claims.

The source noted that any treatment would be “very expensive,” the source insisted, “it’s the place to go to London and it’s right in the heart” of one of the UK’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Mayfair.

The exclusive clinic was founded by London-based hairdresser Philip Kingsley, with his website calling the founder who died in 2016 at the age of 86, “a true visionary in the world of hair care.”

“During his celebrated 65-year career, he treated the hair – and boosted morale – of thousands of customers, including actors, models, royalties, professional athletes, beauty journalists and TV personalities,” the company claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleGetty Images

“He was able to offer solutions for the most extreme hair and scalp problems, as well as offering products, advice and regimes for those who just wanted their hair to look its best and feel its best.”

Harry mocked his brother because of his hair loss.

“I think he’s definitely a brain teaser than I am, but we found that at school, along with his baldness,” he once said, according to The Sun.

But his own burgeoning bald spot began to raise his eyebrows in recent years, with experts noting that it seemed to be going fast after his wedding at Windsor Castle and the birth of his son, Archie.

“Fatherhood has definitely not been kind to Prince Harry’s hair,” Dr. Asim Shahmalak of the Crown Clinic in Manchester last year.

“Stress is a factor in hair loss, so the struggle of combining his royal duties with marriage and becoming a father for the first time may be a reason why his hair becomes noticeably thinner over the top of his scalp.”

Shahmalak also insisted on a “strong baldness gene running throughout the Windsor family.”

“It started with Prince Philip and has now been passed on to Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry,” he told The Sun.

The hair loss expert told The Post last year that Harry could still be saved from “advanced male pattern baldness” – but only with clinical help.

“The only long-term solution for the hair loss Prince Harry suffers from is a hair transplant,” Shahmalak told The Post last year.

Harry had not responded to the article and neither Buckingham Palace nor Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic immediately responded to requests for comment.

.