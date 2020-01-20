Prince Harry is completely in the first appearance since his resignation

Prince Harry went back to work immediately after he announced last week that he and his wife Meghan Markle would resign as senior royals.

The couple shared that their “new progressive role within this institution” would allow them to continue their duties within the monarchy, but would allow them to become “financially independent” and give them room to focus on their next chapter with their son.

The duke appeared at Buckingham Palace in London to organize the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws. Harry became the patron saint of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, a role that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth had transferred to him and which had the title for 64 years.

Reportedly, a reporter asked him: “How are the discussions going about your future?”, To which he did not answer and the question laughed.

Prior to the draw, Prince Harry met with representatives from the 21 countries participating in the tournament and saw children from a local school playing rugby competition in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Harry also discussed the impact that sport had on him when he grew up, “my younger years but also through Invictus (Games). . . the impact it has on playing individuals, but the community as a whole is remarkable. “

“And not only do I keep seeing that sport really changes lives, it also saves lives. For me, and also for many of you, whether it’s Rugby League or sports in general, everyone gets the chance it should be to be in everyone’s life, if possible. “

