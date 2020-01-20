Prince Harry insists there was no option but to resign his family

“The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

Last weekend, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their HRH titles following a new deal and reimburse “sovereign expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage”.

By issuing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.”

It was a surprise explanation of the subject Harry that made the most headlines, as the Duke of Sussex explained the reason for his decision to gather guests for a dinner in London for his charity, Sentebale.

“It gives me great sadness to have gotten there. The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly, ”he said. “It was so many months of discussion after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. “

He continued, “What I mean clearly is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you. Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, this was not possible. I accepted that, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or my commitment.

“I hope this helps you understand where it ended up, that I would put my family back from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward in what I hope will be a more peaceful life . I was born in this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen. “

Continuing his reflection on his childhood, he continued: “When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been looking after me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support for each other may be more powerful because it is much more important than us.

“We have had the privilege of serving you and we will continue to lead a life of service. It was also a privilege to meet so many of you and to feel your enthusiasm for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was great! “

Harry then spoke of his grandmother, the Queen, saying, “ I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my Commander-in-Chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they showed Meghan. and me in the past few months.

“I will continue to be the same man who cherishes his country and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you taught me to live. And this role taught me more about what is right and just than I could ever have imagined. We are taking a leap of faith – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step. “

