Prince Harry falls silent at the Megxit

According to a report, Prince Harry broke his silence at Megxit on Sunday, saying that he had “no choice” other than resigning from his royal duties.

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”said the 35-year-old prince at a charity event in London.

“And I know I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option as far as that was concerned,” said Harry, addressing for the first time Meghan Markle’s plans to break up with the royal family and during the event Moving to North America for his Sentebale charity at the Ivy Chelsea Club, the Mirror reported.

Although Harry had announced plans to live part-time in North America, he confessed his love for his country and said, “Britain is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. “

He and Markle, 38, “both do everything they can to proudly fly the flag and do our jobs for this country,” the prince emphasized.

“When Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve,” said Harry. “For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened.

“What I want to clarify is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you,” he added.

As part of a Megxit deal that Queen Elizabeth II announced on Saturday, the couple will “resign from royal duties” and will no longer receive tax money.

The Duke of Sussex said he hoped “to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military organizations,” but unfortunately without public funding, “that was not possible.”

Harry said he hoped the plan would help him live a “more peaceful” life.

“I grew up with so many of you and watched you greet Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life,” Harry told the crowd.

“Diana’s second son was finally stopped, hooray!

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing,” he continued.

“You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective mutual support can be stronger because it is so much bigger than just us.”