Prince Harry faked a Canadian accent when he tried to disguise himself: shopkeeper

Prince Harry tried to set the wrong accent during his Canadian vacation – and failed miserably, according to a shopkeeper who laughed with the king when she thought he was his shameful uncle.

The Duke looked into a Lilaberry store in Sidney, British Columbia last month when owner Chris Stephen was struck by his blue eyes.

“I look into those beautiful blue eyes with the ginger eyebrows. Then I said,” Has anyone ever told you that you look like this? “… and I thought of him, but it came out as Prince Andrew,” said Stephen, 60, the DailyMail.

Prince Harry’s security team then asked for some privacy and they took the meeting to a back room where he teased them about the confusion.

“I can’t believe you said I looked like Prince Andrew,” replied the king.

The shopkeeper gave it back to him, she said.

“I said to him, ‘I’m so sorry, I only had a moment. ‘And then he said to me:’ I tried to hide my accent and it sounded Canadian. ‘ I’m doing a very good job, ”said Stephen.

She raved about the British’s lack of nobility for the mail and said, “He was not presumptuous.”

“His mother would be so proud of him,” said Stephen of Princess Diana. “He wasn’t pushy. He wasn’t offended. He cheerfully allowed me to do the mother thing.”

After spending six weeks on Canada’s Vancouver Island, Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a bomb announcement that they would spend more time across the pond to reduce their royal duties.

Markle is reportedly back in Canada.