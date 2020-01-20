Prince Harry expresses “ great sadness ” after separation from royal family

Updated: 1:58 AM EST Jan 20, 2020

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, expressed his “great sadness” Sunday evening in his first public statement since Buckingham Palace announced that he and his wife, Meghan, would renounce their royal titles and would not represent the queen as active members of the royal family. “The UK is my home and a place I love,” said Harry in a speech at a charity event in London. “It will never change.” “The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly,” he said. “There have been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always been successful, but there was really no other option.” “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding,” he said. “Unfortunately, that was not possible.” Earlier this month, the couple announced that they would distance themselves as senior members of the royal family, split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, and strive to become financially independent. As part of the agreement announced on Saturday, Harry and Meghan will also reimburse approximately $ 3 million of British taxpayers’ money used to renovate their home, Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor estate. 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help AIDS orphans. “I accepted that, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am,” said Harry Sunday of his family’s future. “But I hope it helps you to understand where it ended up, that I would put my family back from everything I have ever known, to take a step forward in what I hope to be a lifetime more peaceful.” “I was born in this life,” he said, “and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen.” “When I lost my mom 23 years ago, you told me took under your wing “,” he said, referring to Princess Diana, who died in August 1997 after a car in which she crashed while being chased by members of the paparazzi “You have been watching me for so long,” said Harry, “but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day, our collective support for each other may be more powerful because it is much greater.” that we. “” I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to him and the rest of my family for the support they have shown us over the past few months. ”

