Prince Harry enters Canada to join Meghan Markle

Prince Harry officially joins Meghan Markle in Canada!

The 35-year-old royal man hit Canada on Monday, January 21, to begin their new life with Meghan Markle and baby Archie. Meghan has been in Canada since the beginning of January, but Harry had to stay back to attend a number of events to which he had already committed.

Harry landed from Vancouver Heathrow Airport at Vancouver International Airport on a commercial flight from British Airways. He then flew to Victoria International Airport and touched around 10 am. local time.

For the occasion, Harry was wearing a black puffer coat and hat and holding a large duffel bag by his side. He seemed cheerful while waiting for an SUV to pick him up and drive to his final destination to meet Markle.

Harry recently made his decision to resign in a speech at an event organized for supporters of his Sentebale charity. “I think it is very sad that it has come to that. The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not taken lightly. They were so many months of talking after so many years of challenges, “he shared.

“And I know that I have not always done well, but there was really no other option in this regard. What I want to make clear is that we are not running away and certainly not running away from you.”

