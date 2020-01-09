Prince Harry challenged the Queen by announcing that he and Meghan would retire from their royal offices

Loading...

Queen Elizabeth II asked Prince Harry not to publish the couple’s statement on Wednesday that he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would retire from royal office, but they still pursued it, according to Harry and Meghan have announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British royal family and work towards becoming “financially independent”. There would have been a deep disappointment in the palace after the announcement; family members are injured as a result of the news. In a statement released just hours after the couple posted on Instagram, Buckingham Palace said the situation was “complicated”. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a first step,” said the unsigned statement from Royal Communications. A royal source told CNN on Thursday that officials acting for the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William had talks the day before to follow up on the announcement. CNN made several attempts to contact the Sussex office. The Evening Standard was the first to report the news on Thursday. Officials will work together “on pace” with the British government and the Sussex household to find “viable solutions” in a matter of days, the source said. But while the palace’s only official statement said the issue “will take time to resolve,” the Sussexes made it clear in their statement that they know what they want. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while they continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” they said. In their social media post, the couple revealed that they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. While surprising to the rest of the royal family, the couple’s decision appears to be parallel to the statement, they also released a new, updated version of their website. The new site includes more details on their vision for their future. He suggests that although Harry and Meghan intend to become financially independent, they are still considering relying on publicly funded security and using their official residence, the recently renovated Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Royal told CNN that a plan is under development. this would redefine the couple’s role while satisfying the palate and see if there is a way to fulfill the couple’s desire to pursue private income. The Duke and Duchess had a difficult relationship with the British media. In October of last year, the couple announced that Meghan was suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper, alleging that he had illegally published a private letter to his father – an assertion that the newspaper denies. At the same time, Harry launched an emotional attack on the United Kingdom. tabloid press for what he called a “ruthless campaign” against his wife. Parts of the media have been accused of racism towards Meghan.

