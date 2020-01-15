Prince Harry breaks cover - without mentioning Megxit

Prince Harry returned to work on Wednesday without mentioning the Megxit scandal.

The Duke of Sussex visited the official Instagram page, which he shares with Ms. Meghan Markle, to give an update to the sixth Invictus Games, the sporting event he started for wounded veterans.

“The story continues,” he said with a smile in a short video, referring to the games rather than the ongoing story about his future in the royal family.

Harry, 35, had been holding back since his shocking announcement exactly one week ago that he would leave the royal family and sneaked up to the historic summit on Monday with his family at the Queen’s country home, Sandringham.

However, wife Meghan was seen on Tuesday when she made a surprise visit to a women’s center near her stay with Baby Archie in Canada.

While it was not clear when his Instagram video was recorded, it was the first time that he appeared publicly, even if it was only online.

Harry announced in a suit and a white shirt with an open neck that the games would take place in Düsseldorf in 2022 and called it a “new home for respect for our armed forces”.

The Sun is expected to begin his first public engagement since Thursday’s Megxit and host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw. He is expected to have a number of meetings in the UK next week before expected to join his wife and child in Canada.