Prince Harry brags about working for the armed forces

He is stripped of his military title, but that doesn’t prevent Prince Harry defiantly reminding the palace on Monday that he will continue to deal with the armed forces.

The Duke of Sussex posted a supportive – and self-promoting – message on Instagram about “Walking With the Wounded”, a charity for injured veterans, which he supported for a long time as a king.

“The Duke of Sussex, who was instrumental in the impact of the WWTW, was able to assess first-hand the resilience and strength of the men and women who were injured while serving in their country,” the report said, referring to that 10th anniversary of the group.

“The Duke has worked hard over the years to raise awareness, including an expedition to the North Pole in 2011.”

Harry is forced to “resign” from his “official military appointments” and is no longer allowed to wear his military uniform under the Queen’s Megxit Agreement, which will enter into force in the spring.

However, Harry, who did two tours of Afghanistan for the British Army, emphasized in his first comments after the Megxit that he would continue to support the “military communities that are so important to me”.

Harry’s Instagram page was just as boastful about his work for Africa in a post on Monday, where he met executives from Malawi, Mozambique and Morocco.

“The Duke has been involved in various issues in Africa for over a decade and has helped initiate a number of key projects in the region around nature conservation and tourism, the landmine threat, and the HIV / AIDS epidemic [sic].” the headline bubbled.

“The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known – he first visited the continent at the age of thirteen and more than two decades later. People, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day . ” read.