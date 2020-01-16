Prince Harry was seen publicly for the first time on Thursday since his amazing announcement that he would leave the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex was discovered when he was staring intently at his cell phone in the back of a car when he was driven to Buckingham Palace for his first official royal engagement since Megxit.

The 35-year-old prince has managed to maintain a bad reputation the week since the bombings that occurred on Monday at a historic royal summit – while Ms. Meghan Markle performed in public at a number of women’s group meetings with baby Archie in Canada.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News that the world would “see a sad Harry who looks good because of his sense of duty.”

Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup draw, as the royal family proudly confirmed on their official Twitter account – which in another message referred to him primarily as his royal highness.

The titles and roles of Harry and Meghan in the family are seen as part of the ongoing debate during the “transition period”, in which the Queen granted the couple that they “wanted to live a more independent life”.

Harry also appeared on Thursday in a video that supported a “mental fitness charter” for rugby players – with some potentially meaningful quotes that could relate to his own drama.

He called rugby a self-care community and advised players not just to grin and endure and hide their feelings.

Prince Harry is hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021, which will be held at Getty Images in London on Thursday.