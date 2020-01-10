Prince Harry and Meghan's Madame Tussauds wax figures removed

Loading...

Madame Tussauds removed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures from the London Museum.

Less than 24 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their resignation as “senior members” of the royal family, the figures in the famous wax museum were removed from the royal family’s exhibition. The pictures now show an empty room next to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, where the couple once stood.

“We have to respect their wishes,” wrote Madame Tussauds’ Twitter account.

They also announced that the two characters will go into a separate section, meaning that Prince Harry and Markle will no longer be together with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Madame Tussauds did not reveal where the two had moved, but said that they will remain an important feature of the world-famous museum.

“As of today, Meghan and Harry’s characters will no longer appear in our royal family,” Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, told E! News. “As two of our most popular and beloved personalities, they will of course continue to play an important role at Madame Tussauds London when we look at what the next chapter holds for them.”

It naturally refers to Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to move away from the family so they can become financially independent. Although the announcement was shocking, the move comes after years of public scrutiny.

“With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment,” they said in a statement. “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons.”

You can read the couple’s full explanation below:

