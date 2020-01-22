Prince Harry reunited with Mrs. Meghan and Baby Archie on an island in Canada for the first time since the young family separated from the royal herd.

But when the couple planned to put on casual clothes and go on a hike like the locals, it looked like they’d been bitterly disappointed.

Just a few hours after their new lives began, Harry and Meghan sent legal letters warning that they would not tolerate harassment while settling in their temporary home on Vancouver Island.

It happens after Meghan was caught by a camera-swinging trailer in a public park when she was walking with her little son Archie and her two dogs.

She was accompanied by British and Canadian bodyguards walking outside the gates of the couple’s mansion.

The provisional North Saanich home of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Getty

The drama has intensified the debate over who should pay for the couple’s security detail. The Canadians even filed a petition demanding that local taxpayers should not pay the bill.

The former actress shines in photos and videos as she straps with Archie strapped to her chest. She wears black tights and hiking shoes with a hat.

But it looks like the pictures were taken from above and without their knowledge – evidence that their fears that paparazzi might be hiding in bushes are not unfounded.

It wasn’t long before they landed on the front page of The Sun, Britain’s best-selling daily newspaper and several other British tabloids.

This prompted the couple’s lawyers at Schillings to send a legal notice to the UK press, television and photo agency warning that the photos would be used.

Canadian connection: Meghan and Harry in Toronto in 2017. Photo: Getty

“The Sussexes team of lawyers has given British press, television and photo agencies legal advice about using paparazzi agency photos,” a royal source said.

Harry, 35, landed on Tuesday (Australian time) on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Vancouver International Airport. He then flew to Victoria on Vancouver Island.

It had been 10 days since the family had been together after Harry stayed in the UK to work out the arrangement for their future.

The Queen confirmed this week that her grandson and his wife would no longer hold royal titles because they wanted to engage in a “happy and peaceful new life”.

Harry and Meghan said they wanted to be financially independent. However, questions remain as to who will pay for their security – they, the UK or Canada – costs that could amount to millions per year.

Harry has repeatedly compared his wife’s treatment by the press to that of his mother Diana, who was killed in a car accident in Paris when the paparazzi persecuted her in 1997.

On Sunday evening, at an event for his Africa-based mental health charity Sentebale, he described the media in a speech as “a powerful force”.

He said: “I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen.

Meghan and Harry presented the United Kingdom’s Janice Charette in Canada with baby gifts from the Canadian High Commissioner. Photo: Getty

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing.

“You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force and I hope that one day our collective mutual support can be stronger because it is so much bigger than us.

“It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live on duty.”

After talking about renegotiating the Sussex relationship with the royal family, the queen said she was “pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and family”.

-with AAP