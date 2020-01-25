Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan's Sussex Royal brand plans have been blocked

Sussex hit the road a bit

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to “step back” as members of the royal family in an unprecedented move.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution,” wrote the couple on their Instagram page. “We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships.”

The couple also expressed their desire to become “financially independent”.

However, after more than a week of discussions between members of the royal family, it was not possible for the couple to continue their royal duties in accordance with their other wishes and, as members of the royal family who did not do not work, they will no longer use their RHS titles from spring 2020.

The queen expressed support for the couple in a statement, saying the royal family had respected their wishes to “ create a new life as a young family. ” She added that she was “ particularly proud of the way Meghan became one of the family members so quickly. . ‘

After the launch of their brand new Sussex Royal website, the world is now waiting to hear what the next career developments in Sussex will be.

Last year, the couple filed a trademark application for their Sussex Royal brand, which covers clothing, campaign equipment and other merchandise, sparking speculation that they might even launch their own fashion line.

However, these plans now have something of a bump in the road.

The World Trademark Review reported that a Victoria, Australia doctor, Benjamin Worcester, had filed a threatened notice of opposition on January 21.

This extends the opposition period, which was scheduled to end on February 20, until March 20, 2020.

It’s unclear why Worcester challenged the claim, however, if a detailed formal complaint is made, it could be the start of a major legal battle for the Sussexes and their branding.

Crikey, 2020 turns out to be dramatic for the royal family, doesn’t it?