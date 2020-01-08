Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving destination has finally been revealed

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just returned from a well-deserved vacation, taking six weeks of royal functions and spending Christmas and Thanksgiving abroad.

It’s hardly surprising after the year they had, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having taken an important step in their relationship in 2019, from a big move to Windsor to the home of their first child, baby Archie.

However, Meghan has been the victim of a constant barrage of online abuse since becoming royal. and her fears that history would repeat itself, Meghan’s plight being similar to that of her late mother, Princess Diana.

But where could the most-watched family in the world escape prying eyes and secret vacations?

Meghan and Harry were thought to have spent Thanksgiving in California with her mother, Doria Ragland, but it appeared this week that this was not the case.

Meghan and Harry were spotted on a hike helping a couple take a selfie in Canada, revealing that their Christmas destination was Vancouver Island. And it turned out this week that the Sussex family also spent Thanksgiving there.

Yes really.

Royal assistants have confirmed, via HELLO!, That the couple spent the entire holiday period in Canada, the couple thanking the staff of the Canada House in London for the kind hospitality they had received during their stay.

Their vacation home would have been a $ 14 million mansion, the booking being orchestrated by Canadian musician David Foster.

The 69-year-old recently explained to the Daily Mail how he knew the couple through his wife Katherine McPhee, a former classmate of the current duchess, and wanted to help him. One of his friends is said to be the owner of the mansion in which the Sussex family has stayed, David introducing the two sides so that the Sussex family can enjoy the privacy they so badly need.

“I felt honored to have been able to help Meghan there, because I am Canadian and we are a Commonwealth country, we are the Crown. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of feeling, ”he said. “I was really happy to be able to help them find a break just to take a little time.”

Well, it’s adorable.