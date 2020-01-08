Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal farewell should not surprise anyone

Loading...

So it all comes down to it.

Just a year and a half after Prince Harry married Meghan Markle to George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey in a solemn ceremony – and American Bishop Michael Curry shared the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. announced – the couple has left the royal family.

Unprecedented, yes. But unexpectedly, hardly.

In just a few months, we had enough tears and dramas to fill three seasons of “The Crown,” including a rift with Prince William and a sad split in the foundation that launched Diana’s boys together.

At the point when Meghan blubbered, “I never thought it was easy, but I thought it was fair.” In a bizarre interview filmed on her Africa tour in October, it was clear that the writing was on the wall.

When Harry was about to collapse on camera, both of them were damn miserable.

It had started so well.

As their carriage drove through the sun-drenched streets of Windsor and hordes of them cheered, the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed destined to usher in a new era of progressive royalty.

But the honeymoon quickly came to an end when Buckingham Palace reported that Harry had fought for an emerald wedding tiara for his bride before the wedding and said, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” until his grandmother, the queen, gets hers Lowered her foot and took the diamond headgear she was finally wearing.

Royal writer Robert Jobson said: “The Queen’s message was very important for Meghan to think about how she speaks to the staff and to follow the family protocols.”

There was also a drama, The Post says, when Meghan’s old – and formerly tight – castmates from “suits” felt left out in the cold.

Although Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman were invited to the wedding in the UK, they failed to cut the after-after party at Frogmore House. A source who worked on the show said, “There have been many upsets, but they have all made a pact to unite and be dignified.”

Nevertheless, the queen tried the old college and invited Meghan for an excursion with her, where she chatted to the monarch in a modest Givenchy dress.

Try as they could, the couple couldn’t seem to get it right.

Reports of Meghan’s difficult behavior led to her being called “first-person”. There have been countless stories that she tore her husband away from his old and trustworthy friends.

It was also soon reported that Harry and his big brother, Prince William, had once been the greatest touchstone in his life after being warned that he was too fast with Meghan.

Even Prince Phillip, Harry’s grandfather, had told him, “You go out with actresses, you don’t marry them.”

Baby Archie’s arrival in May should have been a moment of joy.

Before that, however, there was Meghan’s somewhat ill-advised $ 500,000 baby shower in New York, hosted by BFFs Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

And there was even more drama when the couple refused to reveal the details of his birth and birth – which further aggravated the British public by keeping his baptism private and refusing to name his godparents.

At the same time, they were more than pleased to receive $ 4 million in tax dollars for their newly renovated home on the Windsor Castle property.

Then there was the private jet series – they used four in a month this summer while giving lectures to the public about global warming.

At the end of the year it was clear that they had had enough.

They took six weeks off, refused to join the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas, and ran to a hiding place in Canada that cost several million dollars.

A source said this move was “months in the planning”.

But as the Sussex members step down as “high-level” royals, the move raises more questions that need to be asked.

Do you keep your HRH titles? How can they actually make their own money the way they want because they certainly cannot benefit from their roles in the royal family?

Where will Archie go to school – and will they really only have one child, as Harry said, to save the environment?

A very high profile source said, “The more I think about it, the bigger the implications.”

