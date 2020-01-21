Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choices for Archie's godparents were revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the controversial decision during Baby Archie’s baptism in July 2019 of not revealing the identity of the newborn’s godparents. Despite much criticism for breaking the royal tradition, they held on to their weapons.

Six months later, the Sunday Times reports that Harry’s nanny Tiggy Pettifer Archie’s godmother was named, while Harry’s good friends Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee are two of his godparents.

Britain’s Prince Harry (R), along with former Royal Equerry Mark DyerAFP via Getty Images

Pettifer looked after Harry and William from 1993 to 1999 and played an important role in their lives after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Dyer was more of a mentor to Harry who helped him build his Sentebale charity, while Straubenzee is a childhood friend of Harry and William.

The Times also stated that royal babies usually have about six sponsors, which means there are likely to be more potential caregivers left to be discovered.

The news comes when Harry returns to Canada with his family and child after his Megxit summit with the royal family.