Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to set up a residence in Canada!

The royal duo shared last week that they would resign as senior members of the royal family. Part of their “new progressive role” within the monarchy involves dividing their time between the United Kingdom and Canada, which is one of the Commonwealth countries. The duchess has lived in Toronto for many years while playing a role in Suits, so she is very familiar with the country.

It was first confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would spend more time in North America when they shared the news in their original statement. “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to live up to our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. This geographical balance allows us to educate our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while also giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. “

When this news about spending time in North America was shared, it was first speculated that the couple may be moving to Los Angeles, where Markle’s mother Doria lives, but the queen later confirmed that the move to Canada would be with her official statement.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family,” the queen shared. “My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to lead a more independent family life while remaining a valued part of my family,” she added.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to depend on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex people spend time in Canada and the UK. “

“These are complex issues for my family to solve, and there is still some work to be done, but I have asked to make final decisions in the coming days.”

