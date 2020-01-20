Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer have their royal titles.

Queen Elizabeth II. And Buckingham Palace have released separate statements about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who will no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles. The couple will step down as an official member of the royal family and will refund British taxpayers the £ 2.4 million ($ 3.1 million) from the renovation of their Frogmore home, which they previously used as a home.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have faced through intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

Her Majesty thanked them for their dedicated work for the country and is “particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become a member of the family”. She added, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

The Buckingham Palace statement went into more detail on the next chapter in the couple’s life. They will no longer receive public funds and will not officially represent the queen, but will uphold their values. This new “model” will enter into force in spring 2020.

See the following statement.

