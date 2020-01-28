Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will keep a very important royal advantage

“It’s perfectly reasonable”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this month as they announced plans to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in hopes of becoming financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would lose their RHS credentials following a new deal and reimburse “sovereign subsidy expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage”.

By issuing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.”

See this post on Instagram

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) January 8, 2020 at 10:33 am PST

Now, with the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie approached to take up their royal functions, Harry and Meghan seem ready to start a normal life with baby Archie in Canada – minus many royal advantages.

One advantage that they won’t lose soon is their diplomatic protection, something that, according to a source via People, they would receive “whether or not they are active members” of the family.

“If you take the Dutch royal family for example, where a number of them work – the King is an airline pilot – they still enjoy diplomatic immunity because of their status as members of the royal family”, Legal specialist Mark Stephens told People. “The same is true in the Middle East – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates. So it’s perfectly normal. There are no exceptions for Harry and Meghan. “

He continued: “If they are covered by the Canadian or British security services, they will also have the information that accompanies it. If you employ a private security company, they will not have the information necessary to provide effective close protection. “

Well, that’s it.