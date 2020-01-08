Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to retire from ‘senior’ roles in royal family

Updated: 2:10 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and planning to work to become “financially independent,” the couple said on Instagram on Wednesday. “After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution,” they wrote. “We intend to take steps step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. “” It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we think “They added that they planned to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, by writing:” This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. “” We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. “The couple and their baby, Archie, spent the last Christmas days in Canada. They visited Canada House in London on Tuesday to thank the officials for the hospitality shown to them during their stay.

