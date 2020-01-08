Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to divide their time between the United States and the United Kingdom

Loading...

Here’s what we know so far …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the headlines today, announcing that they plan to resign from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, in the hopes of becoming financially independent.

It was the news that they would spend their time between the United States and the United Kingdom that made the most talk, because they announced that they were going to share their time on two continents.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Well, that’s it.