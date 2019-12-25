Prince Harry and Meghan Markle throw a Christmas message

Loading...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent a Christmas message to the public through social networks while spending vacations in Canada, away from the rest of the royal family.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, posted a message on their official Instagram account on Wednesday that said, "I wish you all a very merry Christmas," along with Christmas tree, Santa and snowman emojis .

His feeling comes after the couple's Christmas card with their 7-month-old son, Archie, was released earlier this week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the baby ArchieWireImage

Meanwhile, the trio was remarkably absent from the photo exhibit that was seen during Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas day speech, amid reports of the family entangled in a crack.

Page Six reported earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spending vacations in Canada, apart from the family.

"His Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spend family time in Canada," a palace spokeswoman told us. "The decision to settle in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country for both."

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the Queen celebrated Christmas with a morning service in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, near her rural retreat in Sandringham, in the east of England. Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton were there, as well as their children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, who joined the tradition for the first time. Prince Louis, 1, stayed at home.

Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at ChristmasUK Press through Getty Images

