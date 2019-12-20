Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend the holidays in Canada

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending another vacation and more with their son Archie in Canada, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took six weeks off after a difficult year and skipped Christmas with the queen and the rest of the royal family, including Harry's older brother, Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children.

The couple shared secret dates in Toronto when they first came out, while Markle filmed his television drama "Suits," and her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, lives there with her television host, husband Ben and their three children, who They had roles in royalty. Wedding.

A friend told the Daily Mail: "They have barely set foot outside the door and have been enjoying quality family time together."

A spokeswoman for the palace confirmed: “His Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spend family time in Canada. The decision to settle in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country for both.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada for many years, and was also the home of the Duchess for seven years before he became a member of the royal family. They enjoy sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son. ”

According to reports, Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, also traveled to Canada to be with the Sussex. They keep the exact locations of your vacation secret for security reasons.

The statement came when Harry's grandfather, Prince Phillip, was admitted to a London hospital on Friday with a "flu-like" illness.

