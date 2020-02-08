Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rub elbows with J. Lo and A. Rod

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already aligning with the American princes – they have joined Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the top of JPMorgan’s billionaire in Miami, page six has learned exclusively.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had dinner on Thursday evening with the Superbowl resting queen and her former Yankee fiancé Rodriguez in Habitat, a restaurant at 1Hotel South Beach.

We exclusively revealed that the couple made their first public appearance since they left the British royal family at the chic Miami summit, attended by a large number of high rollers, including Patriot’s owner Bob Kraft and billionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smith.

The event included a speech to the rich crowd of Harry, where he discussed their bombshell decision to leave the UK, plus a VIP dinner.

A witness told us: “Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and talked to them for some time during dinner. J-Lo was overheard and invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their children. “

Harry and Meghan are said to have paid around $ 500,000 plus expenses for the performance. The Prince spoke openly with the rich crowd about Megxit and discussed seeing a therapist who would deal with the ongoing childhood trauma about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He also talked about their struggle under pressure from the British media and said he and Meghan hoped for more privacy and normality at the start of their new life in North America, sources said.

The Sussexes were flown from Vancouver to Palm Beach on the JPMorgan private jet, where they reportedly stayed at the home of Meghan’s old friend, tennis legend Serena Williams.

After their performance in Miami, rumors spread that they were going to get Hollywood for the Oscars this weekend, and possibly appear on stage as presenters for both Best Film and Documentary.

The city also buzzes that the royal couple is on a house hunt in LA, while agents stand in line to sign them for performances, speaking and appearances, plus books and documentary projects.

.