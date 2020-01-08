Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned as senior members of the royal family

Loading...

Here’s everything we know about it …

After a particularly stressful year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been surrounded by rumors of overseas moves and job changes, something they have been quiet about so far.

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke their silence on social media, issuing a statement that they would back off as “senior” members of the royal family.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution,” we read in its press release.

“We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. “

See this post on Instagram

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) January 8, 2020 at 10:33 am PST

The statement continued, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity.

“We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved.” Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex »

We will continue to update this story.