Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to settle in LA

Harry and Meghan will exchange their palaces for palm trees.

The royal couple are planning, according to several sources, to set up a new home on the glittering old promenade of the Duchess of Sussex in Los Angeles and one in the Commonwealth country Canada.

“Meghan is basically a LA girl who cares about money, power, and prestige,” said a senior Post source.

The couple, who said on Wednesday that they would no longer live as senior royals, will have Canada as their base, but will spend a lot of time in southern California, near Meghan’s mother Doria.

“Meghan really wants to live in California, where she comes from and where her mother lives,” said another source near the couple.

“She likes the lifestyle and privacy there. She has received advice from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her and Harry to move away from the royal family and go their own way. “

The first source said that LA can be a place where Meghan can continue to shine on a global stage even if they leave the London crust.

“I don’t think she got the reception she wanted in the UK to say the least. As an actress she was just about money – she did deals on her blog ‘The Tig’, she did deals with clothes, that she was wearing – she was paid to wear a t-shirt and brag about it – all sorts, said the source.

“Although she wants to be close to her mother Doria, she wants to prepare for the future, and Harry is dragged along for the ride.”

However, it is still unclear who is responsible for security, as they are monitored by British police officers, paid by British taxpayers, and the bill could go over millions when traveling abroad.

“What happens if you decide to return your HRH title?” Said the first source. “They don’t get automatic security – they have to look at Hollywood-style security firms that former Mossad officers use and pay for themselves.”

Sources also point out that it is noteworthy that the publicist the Sussexes hired to work on their Sussex Royal Foundation is Keleigh Thomas Morgan, of Sunshine Sachs PR, based in LA.

The Duke and Duchess lived in Canada for six weeks during the holidays.

Music producer David Foster, married to Meghan’s old school friend Katherine McPhee, said he linked her to the owner of the $ 14 million house where they lived on Vancouver Island.

“I was honored to have been able to help Meghan there because I am Canadian and a Commonwealth country, we are the crown,” Foster told the Daily Mail last month: “It is important to us, so I am with those Feelings grew up. “