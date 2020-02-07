Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance since the royal exit in Miami

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their first public appearance together since their royal exit!

According to page six, the duo flew to Miami on Thursday morning to attend a private JPMorgan event. The event was held at the luxurious 1 Hotel in South Beach in Miami. Both Meghan and Harry were present according to reports, but it was only Harry who gave a speech during the event. “It was all very quiet, with a lot of security,” an insider revealed.

The couple, along with their 9-month-old son Archie, have been staying in a $ 14 million mansion on Vancouver Island since the news became known that they would relinquish their royal duties. Insiders close to the couple have revealed that they enjoy the slower pace of life that Vancouver has to offer. “They enjoy living a peaceful life,” said an insider. “They take long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to relax with Archie and the dogs. “

“It was just this huge shift when Meghan returned to Canada (after their announcement),” a source told PEOPLE. “You could see that she felt so much less stressed.”

