Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch their own fashion line?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced last night that they are resigning as senior members of the royal family, and many questions arise as a result, such as where they will move and how they will become financially independent.

And while we are still awaiting official responses for many of these responses, some have at least speculated on their next career change, and that may well be in fashion.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed dozens of trademark applications with the Intellectual Property Office as part of the Royal Sussex Foundation.

These cover several areas such as campaign flyers and manuals, as well as services such as charity events. However, they also cover clothing, including shoes, t-shirts, coats, sweaters, outerwear and more, suggesting that they may well be bringing out their own line of merchandise to finance their new life.

Of course, this is not the first time that the Duchess has launched into fashion, since she collaborated with Smart Works and several major British brands last year on a collection of work clothes for the benefit of women seeking to re-enter the world of work.

Details of their new roles and their lives will be revealed in due course.