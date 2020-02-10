Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some very A-list dinner companions

FOMO.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

Amid a huge wave of recoil, the couple moved to Canada, where they lived a quiet month with baby Archie.

But apparently they have not been alone, with Harry and Meghan in very A-list circles.

Yes, while they are on holiday with George and Amal Clooney and have received Madonna’s apartment in New York, it is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who are the dinner companions of the royal couple.

While in Miami last week to attend a JP Morgan summit, Harry and Meghan dined with J-Lo and A-Rod and chose a restaurant at 1 Hotel South Beach as the setting.

We love this friendship.