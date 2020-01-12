Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have scheduled a revealing interview

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would “step back” from their roles as senior royals. In the future, they will share their time between the United Kingdom and North America while “continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen”.

The couple also added that they wanted to become financially independent from the institution and that they had created a page on their website, sussexroyal.com, titled “Funding.” It details how they are currently funded and explains how they aim to stand out financially. There has even been talk of the couple launching their own fashion line.

Meghan is also said to have signed a voiceover agreement with Disney, so when it comes to their careers, they clearly have a lot of options.

However, the world is awaiting more details about their explosive decision – and it looks like they might get answers from the couple, who have been fairly quiet since the news was announced.

Page six reported that the Sussexes were planning a revealing interview with American television personality Gayle King – who would be friends with Meghan, attend his baby shower in New York, and visit baby Archie Harrison at birth – a once they’ve worked out the smallest details of their departure.

“It’s quiet, but there is no one else to turn to,” said an insider.

Whether or not Harry and Meghan give an explosive interview like the controversial appearance of Princess Diana’s Panorama is entirely up to us – so we’ll have to wait and see what their next move will be.