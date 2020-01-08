Loading...

“They just felt unwelcome,” a source told The Daily Beast on Wednesday as they struggled to understand what prompted Harry and Meghan to bombshell that they would resign as “senior” members of the Royal family.

Indeed, Meghan hinted, not too subtly, at something similar when she said to interviewer Tom Bradby in a documentary in October, when he asked how she was doing: “Please ask because few people asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to go behind the scenes. “

For its part, Buckingham Palace made it clear that senior members of the royal family were completely unaware of the news and plans of Harry and Meghan. They learned it, as did the rest of the world, through the statement that Harry and Meghan posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

According to BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, senior family members – who can generally be considered to include the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William – are “injured” and “disappointed”.

The Daily Beast source, who has old friends primarily as Harry’s decor, said, “People expected Harry to tell his wife to twist his neck after they got married, to say, “Look, I’m third or fourth in line with the throne or whatever, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” but the reverse has happened. He followed all his decisions and went from an easy-going guy who was a little funny to this neurotic and awake millionaire. Many of his old comrades and old palace boys say that they now both just find complete pain in the ass. I don’t think anyone will be too emptied to see a little less, to be honest. “

Of course, it is precisely this kind of snobbery and anti-Meghan sentiment that Harry and Meghan have found so miserable in recent years, as well as the relentless attacks on her in the media.

On Tuesday, her loudest British critic, Piers Morgan, who angrily accused Meghan of having “ghosted” her, accused her of severing all relationships in her life and now snatching Harry from his family.

There have been chats that Meghan and Harry are demanding and difficult to work with. But the same goes for many other members of the royal family (Prince Andrew, anyone?), And that final separation shouldn’t just be put at Meghan’s feet; it also represents a dramatic and damaging failure of the royal family to help them transition to royal life.

Some say much of the problem comes down to a tactless but well-intentioned question that Prince William asked his brother after first presenting it to his new girlfriend, Meghan Markle, and telling him that he planned to ask her to marry him. move fairly quickly. Are you sure? William would have asked Harry.

Harry and William are both angry, and Harry has gone wild, some claiming that he has never been totally disillusioned since his brother suspected Meghan’s suspicions.

In fact, William and Kate rolled out the red carpet for Meghan once it became clear that marrying him was Harry’s choice, welcoming him into their home for Christmas 2017.

It turned out that this was the highlight of their relationship and during this first and joyous festive period, the “fabulous four” enthusiastically sketched out plans to work together.

But the deal quickly collapsed, with their joint charitable foundation, then at the end of 2018 it was announced that Harry and Meghan were not going to move into a large apartment at Kensington Palace which had been renovated to them, but would rather move to a large country house in Windsor, the deceptively named Frogmore Cottage. (The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who were days away from being evicted from their apartment at the KP, were quietly delighted, sources told the Daily Beast, when they obtained a sufficient deportation stay at the last minute to make sure they are still getting the Sussex facelift.)

The move to Windsor was originally described as Harry and Meghan asserting their independence, but soon a convincing counter narrative emerged. Sources said that Meghan and Harry had in fact been evicted by William and that the move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor “had been as much an exile as an escape”.

“” People say to William, “Don’t worry. Your influence will grow and Harry will disappear.” It’s the pic Harry “

The Sunday Times published a story citing a source saying, “People say to William,” Don’t worry. Your influence will grow and Harry will disappear. “It’s the pic Harry.”

Meghan and Harry would have felt they had been “adrift”, and sources began to chat about the possibility of the annoying little brother and his American wife (who has developed an unfortunate reputation for having her staff leave her) may well be suitable for leaving the country for a few years. Those who have dismissed these stories as false nonsense must now reconsider.

In retrospect, it’s clear that for months, Harry and Meghan have been hinting that they plan to radically reconfigure their lives, but no one expected it.

In their statement, the couple said: “After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships.

“This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity . We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. “

While the couple are not expected to give up their RHS titles, the announcement is actually a resignation under another name, and shatters any hope that Meghan and Harry will return from a recent six-week sabbatical from royal life ready to conform to the standards of royal life.

