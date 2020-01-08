Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could move to Canada and give up their HRH titles, says Bombshell report

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to drop their RHS credentials and base themselves in Canada for a significant portion of 2020 after enjoying a six-week break in a closed compound in a remote part of the country, during which they were able to enjoy complete privacy, it is reported.

British newspaper The Sun says in an explosive report that, although talks are still at a preliminary stage, “the long-term options being considered include that the Sussexes abandon their RHS titles or relocate their office to Canada” .

A source told The Sun: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will be spending quite a bit of time in Canada in the next two months and possibly in the future. Currently, they are starting discussions with their families about their plans for the future. These conversations are at a very early stage.

“There is a very careful and serious process through which they will respect. But it is clear that they are on a different and unique path, and they are thinking a lot about what the future holds. “

In words that could herald a radical new direction for young members of the royal family, the friend added, “It could include being based in Canada or being able to move away from their RHS titles, although I hope it will not happen. ”

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance in nearly two months Tuesday as they visited Canada House in London to thank Canadians for their hospitality.

They stayed in a closed mansion on Vancouver Island for much of their stay.

Moving to the west coast of Canada might make sense for the couple to place them in the same time zone as their new American public relations firm, Sunshine Sachs.

However, it may be more difficult to imagine them giving up their royal titles. For all the freedom it can give, the choice of such an itinerary can lead to a massive reduction in their importance and influence.

It seems that such plans could be the result of spades during the Queen’s Christmas Day speech, which seemed to play down the role of the couple by not including a photo on their desk, with a source saying to the Sun: “It was the institution made it clear that the Sussex are not at the center of the future plan. “

Harry and Meghan openly raised the idea of ​​leaving the UK in their ITV interview with Tom Bradby last year, suggesting Cape Town as a potential location.

The Daily Beast has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment and is awaiting a response.

