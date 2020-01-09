Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could cost Canadian taxpayers millions

Loading...

Canadian taxpayers could be at stake for millions of dollars if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to the Great White North after the “Megxit”, experts said on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced plans on Wednesday to lay down their royal duties and live part-time abroad, should try to stay at home in Canada.

Markle lived in Toronto when he was shooting the US television show “Suits”.

In this case, the Canadian government would likely be required by law to pay the bill for its security because of its royal status, experts told Reuters.

Canada is part of the British Commonwealth of countries whose head of state is the Queen.

“I don’t think they can oppose the security of the Canadian government,” said Larry Busch, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer who headed security for world leaders.

Mike Zimet, whose New York security firm of the same name includes Alec Baldwin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as customers, said the cost could easily run into the millions.

The security level is determined by a threat analysis, said another expert.

These concerns include concerns about the kidnapping of the eight-month-old son Archie, Zimet said, calling the threat “a big situation, especially when it comes to terrorists”.

He added: “Kidnap a child, consider them a ransom, what will the parents do?”

The couple, who have vacationed with Archie in Vancouver for the past six weeks, have stated that they want to work towards financial autonomy.

With post wires