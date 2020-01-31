Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ask for “kindness”

The world has been watching every move of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they announced that they would step back as senior royals earlier this month. The couple shared the news that they would divide their time between the UK and Canada in the future and are currently overseas with their son, baby Archie Harrison.

Harry spoke of their decision at a recent dinner for his charity, Sentebale, revealing that “there was no other option than to resign,” and the Queen offered her support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and said in a statement: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family … I acknowledge the challenges they have experienced as a result of intensive control over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

Now Harry and Meghan are asking for “kindness” in their latest Instagram post.

Despite the loss of their HRH titles and their ability to formally represent The Queen, they assured the public that they are committed to their charity work and raising awareness of causes that are important to them. Harry has been involved in mental health campaigns, starting the Heads Together charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and now the Sussexes support the Bell Let’s Talk campaign that emphasizes the importance of kindness.

Bell Canada is a Canadian telephone network and the campaign encourages people to reach loved ones to check in.

Harry and Meghan brought Instagram stories and shared photos of people holding signs and reading things like, “Be nice to everyone you meet, it goes a long way.”

The company will make a donation for each representation of the campaign video.

Various celebrities have used their platforms to support the campaign, including Céline Dion and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.