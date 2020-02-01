Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking for a home in L.A.

Californiaaaaaaaaaaaa

Following their resignation as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Canada as part of their plans to divide their time between the UK and the US.

The couple had hoped to continue to perform some of their royal duties and to become “financially independent”. However, it was not possible to keep working royals and they will no longer use their HRH titles.

After a few weeks of engagements and discussions with the royal family to negotiate their new life, Prince Harry flew to Canada to join Meghan and their nine-month-old son, Archie.

Before leaving for North America, Prince Harry gave a speech at a charity dinner on Sentebale, in which he said he felt “great sadness” about the fact that he and Meghan were resigning, but there was no other option for his family.

Sources say Meghan is now “happy to be out of London,” but new reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking for a home in Los Angeles for the summer.

The move would make sense, because the California city is where Meghan was born and grew up, and where her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives. According to reports, the Sussex people hope to live there this summer.

A source told E! that “[Meghan and Harry] went to look at houses online and are interviewing security teams. They get their ducks in a row and see if it is logistically possible.

“They have contacted people in L.A. and would like to put together a team of locals.”

The source added that the duchess “hopes to find something that meets their needs,” and a house that allows her “to meet in the house and also receive and entertain friends.” Those are two things that are important to her. “

We will see what happens!